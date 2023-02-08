 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Divestment target little too high amid macro challenges and uncertainties, says this investment strategist

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 08, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

Infrastructure has definitely emerged as a clear winner after the budget. Crucial to boosting last-mile connectivity, India has decided to build 50 additional airports, heliports, and aerodromes, and identified 100 fresh projects.

At Rs 61,000 crore - Rs 51,000 crore of divestment receipts and Rs 10,000 crore of other receipts - India appears a little too optimistic about its target divestment, and more so because of the global macro challenges and uncertainties, according to Kedar Kadam, Director – Listed Investments at Waterfield Advisors.

With more than 14 years of work experience in global and Indian capital markets, Kedar believes that after the Union Budget FY24, agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, electric mobility, cement and green energy are the sectors to bet on. Excerpts from an interaction with Moneycontrol:

How would you rate Budget 2023 on a scale of 1 to 10?

We believe the finance minister delivered a budget that exceeded the expectations of market participants and economists. Despite the global macro challenges and uncertainties, the FY2024 Union Budget has done a fine balancing act between fiscal consolidation, increasing attractiveness of the new personal income tax regime, and continued higher capital expenditure.