Budget 2023: What women want from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Pallavi Singhal
Jan 19, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST

From lower taxes on hygiene products to easier access to credit and lower import tariffs to greater incentives for businesses owned by women, Indian women have their wish list from the first woman finance minister.

Jaskiran Kapoor (43), a freelance writer and media consultant from Chandigarh, scans the shelves of a supermarket as she buys products of everyday needs.

“My expectations from the budget are similar to what I had last year and all years before that. There is no parity in the world when it comes to women. Almost 30 years of our lives are devoted to our menstrual cycles but the costs of sanitary napkins are shooting through the roof,” she says.

Women form 48 percent of the country’s population, yet, according to a 2019 survey conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), only about 14 percent of all micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India are majorly owned by women and only 5.9 percent of all startups are led solely by women.

Jaskiran echoes the voices of many when she speaks about higher prices on hygiene products for women.

While the goods and services tax (GST) from sanitary napkins had been removed after much uproar and petitions in various courts, a press release by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) states that GST in the 12-18 percent slab continues to be levied on all its raw materials.

All other hygiene products, such as shampoo, intimate wash, body wash, shaving cream etc., also continue to attract GST.