Budget 2023: Vivad se Vishwas scheme may not be suitable for large disputed amounts, lawyers say

S.N.Thyagarajan
Feb 06, 2023 / 06:40 PM IST

A section of lawyers said the scheme encourages arbitration as it provides finality to the proceedings

Since the government is India’s largest litigator, many cases challenging arbitration awards of various amounts are pending in courts across the country.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a voluntary settlement scheme called Vivad se Vishwas-2 in her budget speech to settle contractual disputes between the government and private parties when an arbitral award is challenged in a court. The scheme with standardised terms is set to be introduced soon.

What is the scheme about?

Government entities such as the National Highways Authority of India frequently engage private contractors for various works, the terms of which are defined in a contract between them. The contract usually has a clause that enables parties to approach an arbitrator in case of a dispute, which are usually monetary in nature.

Arbitration is a mechanism to resolve disputes between parties without having to initiate a case in the court. A neutral person is appointed to adjudicate the dispute and the judgment of an arbitrator is legally enforceable.