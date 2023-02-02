Budget 2023: One tailored for the taxpayers

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swarup Mohanty
Feb 02, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST

Overall, a budget coming ahead of a General Election year had been expected to deliver and to a large extent it has.

It had been expected that the Budget will lean towards rewarding taxpayers and it did so.

Economic Survey 2023, the prelude to the budget, had already shown glimpses of the health of the economy with Gross Domestic Product growth this financial year pegged at around 6.5-7 percent and for FY 24 at 6.5 percent on domestic demand revival and an uptick in capital expenditure.

The personal income tax announcements are indicative of the government's push towards the tax paying citizen to opt for the new tax regime announced in FY 20-21. This regime has now become the default regime and the new slabs are to nudge taxpayers to opt for it. The highest income tax rate has also been reduced to 39 percent (previously 42.74 percent).

This means both small and high-income group taxpayers have some more cash at disposal at the expense of tax sops. This is a significant change from earlier regimes, investors would now have to plan for their finances for both short-term and long-term goals.