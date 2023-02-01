Budget 2023: Non-payment of Crypto TDS will be penalised; industry upset over no mention in Budget speech

Crypto asset and virtual digital assets (VDA) industry players were left high and dry as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made no mention of the sector during her Union Budget speech on February 1; a day after the Economic Survey 2023 raised concerns over the sector’s high volatility and need for global regulations.

The Finance Bill, however, mentioned an amendment in the Income Tax Act under section 271C, which will also penalise non-payment of crypto or VDA TDS (tax deducted at source). This would include a penalty amount equal to the unpaid TDS which will be imposed by a joint commissioner or a jail term for up to six months. In case of a delay in payment, this could amount to an interest rate of 15 percent per annum for late payment.

Explaining this, Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch wrote on Twitter, “The TDS of 1 percent for crypto transactions remains as it is. But there is a clarification. The onus of deducting TDS has been on crypto exchanges or on the user (if using P2P or other means), but until now, there was no penalty for non-deduction.”

“Budget 2023 has now established that. This is to say, don’t try to avoid TDS by using offshore or non-compliant platforms. You may be penalised as per Section 271C of the Income Tax Act. If you are investing in crypto, use a tax-compliant platform,” Singhal added.

The Indian crypto sector took a hit last year when Sitharaman announced the government's plan and deadline to start taxing income from crypto and virtual digital asset (VDA) gains at 30 percent and introduce an additional TDS of about 1 percent on every VDA transaction of over Rs 10,000; leading to liquidity crunch. In response, to evade taxes, investors were moving to foreign crypto exchanges. This, coupled with the crypto tokens crashing globally led to Indian crypto exchanges losing over 85-90 percent of their trading volumes by the end of last year. The lack of regulations and the FTX collapse in November only added to the worry.

Debangana Ghosh