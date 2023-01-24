 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023: Nominal GDP growth rate may be pegged at 11% on export slowdown

Moneycontrol News
Jan 24, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

Budget expectations: The real GDP growth is expected to be pegged at 6.0%-6.5% in the Economic Survey of 2022/23

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2023 on February 1.

India may estimate its nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate at 11 percent in the Union Budget next week, news agency Reuters reported citing unidentified government officials.

This marks a slowdown from its estimate for the current fiscal year in anticipation of weak exports.

Budget 2023: Nominal GDP growth

Nominal GDP growth, which includes inflation and is the benchmark used to estimate tax collections, could be pressured by suppressed external demand next year due to a likely US recession, according to the report.