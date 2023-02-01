 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023: New vs old income tax regime — which one should you choose?

Ashwini Kumar Sharma
Feb 01, 2023 / 10:07 PM IST

The finance minister proposes to make the new income tax regime the default regime for taxation purposes

Under the old tax regime, individuals were allowed to claim various deductions and reduce their tax liability.

In the Budget 2023, the Finance Minister proposed to make the new income tax regime the default tax regime for taxation purposes. However, taxpayers will continue to have the option to avail the benefit of the old tax regime. This means, if an employee does not opt for the old tax regime, the employer will have to apply tax slabs and rates applicable under the new tax regime to calculate tax deduction at source (TDS) while making salary payment. If one wants to continue with the old tax regime, going forward they have to opt for it.

The government introduced the new income-tax regime for taxpayers a couple of years back. However, it is still a dilemma for many individual taxpayers when it comes to choosing between the old and new income tax regimes.

Under the old tax regime, individuals were allowed to claim various deductions and reduce their tax liability. On the other hand, the new tax regime had a better (lower) tax rate, but denied as many as 70 exemptions and deductions available under the income tax laws (including LTC, HRA, standard deduction, deduction under chapter VI A, etc.).

Catch all the LIVE updates on Budget 2023