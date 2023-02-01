Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: New income tax regime will be a default tax regime, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: FM Speech - "Those who have income upto 7 lakh don’t have to pay tax in the new tax regime. "
Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says, will cut personal income tax slabs to 5 from 7; announces no tax for income up to Rs 3 lakh/year.
New tax regime, now the default tax regime, says FM
-New tax regime is now the default tax regime. The government has taken a slew of measures to make the voluntary tax regime more attractive and will forego revenue in the process. Good going for a simplified tax regime and lesser compliance.
FM proposes new tax regime
Change tax structure in regime, Increasing tax exemption, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
-0 to 3 lakh- nil
-3 to6 lakh -5%
-6 to 9 lakh - 10%
-9 to 12 lakh-15%
-12 to15 lakh -20%
-Above 15 lakh - 30%
-Major relief to all tax payers in new regime, says FM
New income tax regime released
Budget 2023 Live Updates: New income tax regime released
-Those with income upto 5 lakh don’t pay tax, the limit for which has now raised to Rs 7 lakh, announces the Finance Minister.
Finance Minister speaks of Indirect Taxes
Budget 2023 Live Updates:Finance Minister speaks of Indirect Taxes
To avoid cascading of taxes on blended compressed natural gas, proposal to exempt excise duty on GST paid on compressed biogas contained in it to provide impetus to green mobility; customs duty exemption to import of capial goods and material required for manufacture of lithium iron cells for batteries used in EVs, says the Finance Minister.
Benefits of presumptive taxation by Micro enterprises
Budget 2023 Live Updates:Benefits of presumptive taxation by Micro enterprises
-Micro enterprises with turnover upto 2 crore and professionals with turnover upto 50 lakh can avail the benefit of presumptive taxation, says the Finance Minister.
Finance Minister sheds light Indirect tax
Budget 2023 Live Updates:Finance Minister sheds light Indirect tax
-Indirect Tax proposals aim to promote exports, boost domestic manufacturing, enhance domestic value addition,encourage green energy and mobility, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam.
-A simplified tax structure reduces compliance burden and improves tax adminsitration, says the FM
-Propose to reduce the basic customs duty rates on goods other than textile and agriculture from 21 to 13, she adds.
Basic customs duty on kitchen chimney increased to 15%
Budget 2023 Live Updates:Basic customs duty on kitchen chimney increased to 15%
Basic customs duty on kitchen chimney increased from 7.5% to 15% and that on heat coils reduced from 20% to 15%
FY-2024 fiscal deficit target at 5.9% of GDP, says FM Sitharaman
FY-2024 fiscal deficit target at 5.9% of GDP, says FM Sitharaman
100 labs to be established for developing apps using 5G
Budget 2023 Live Updates:100 labs to be established for developing apps using 5G
-100 labs for developing apps using 5G services will be set up in engineering institutions. To realise new range of opportunities, business models and employment potential, labs will cover among others, apps such as smart classrooms, precision farming, intelligent transports systems and healthcare, announced FM Sitharaman.
Banking Companies Act and the Reserve Bank of India act being proposed
Budget 2023 Live Updates:Banking Companies Act and the Reserve Bank of India act being proposed
-To improve bank governance and enhance investors' protection, certain amendments to the Banking Regulation act, the Banking Companies Act and the Reserve Bank of India act are being proposed, says the Finance Minister.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman talks about Mahila samman bachat patr
Budget 2023 Live Updates:Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman talks about Mahila samman bachat patr
-One time new small savings scheme for women up to March 2025. A savings certificate will be made available for a 2-year period, she states.
-This will offer deposit facility up to 2 lakhsin the name of a woman at fixed interest rate of 7.5% with partial withdrawal option
Gowardhan Scheme to be set up worth Rs 10,000 crore
Budget 2023 Live Updates:Gowardhan Scheme to be set up worth Rs 10,000 crore
-Govt to set up Gowardhan Scheme for promoting circular economy with total investment of Rs 10,000 crore, says the Finance Minister.
-Senior citizen saving scheme limit enhanced to 30 lakh from 15 lakh, she adds.
Credit guarantee for MSMEs, revamped schemes to have infusion of Rs 9000 crore in corpus
-Credit guarantee for the MSMEs. The revamp schemes will take effect from 2023 through an infusion of Rs 9,000 crore in the corpus. This will enable another collateral-free credit of Rs 2 lakh crore. Further the cost of credit will be reduced by around 1 percent, says the Finance Minister.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says..
Budget 2023 Live Updates:Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says..
-50 destinations to be selected in tourism with challenging mode with physical and virtual access.
-Sector specific skilled training will be provided under Dekho Apna Desh envisaged by PM Modi.
-Unity Mall, states will be encouraged to set up such malls for promotion of one district one product.
30 skill India international centres to be established for youth for jobs
Budget 2023 Live Updates:30 skill India international centres to be established for youth for jobs
-We have formulated National Education Policy that facilitates job creation and employment, says Nirmala Sitharaman
-30 skill India international centres to be established for youth for jobs, she adds.
Funds allocated to scrap old vehicles of government and ambulances
Budget 2023 Live Updates:Funds allocated to scrap old vehicles of government and ambulances
-Replacing old political vehicles, I have allocated adequate funds to scrap old vehicles of government and ambulances, declares Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister talks about green growth
Budget 2023 Live Updates:Finance Minister talks about green growth
-Renewable energy evacuation, the inter state transmission system. For evacuation and grid integration 13 GW renewable energy from Ladakh will be constructed.
-India is moving forward firmly to achieve the net zero target. The recently launched national green hydrogen with an outlay of Rs 19,700 crore will facilitate the transition of the economy to low carbon intensity and reduce dependency on fossil fuel imports. Our target is to reach an annual production of 5 MMT by 2030. This budget provides for Rs 35,000 crore capital investment towards energy transition and net zero objective and energy security by the Ministry of petroleum and natural gas, the FM declared.
Rs 15,000 crore for PMPBTG Development mission
-To improve social-economic condition of the particularly tribal groups, PMPBTG Development mission will be launched, to saturate PBTG habitations with basic facilities. Rs 15,000 cr to be made available to implement scheme in next 3 years, announced FM Nirmala Sitharaman
PAN to be common identifier for all digital systems of govt agencies
Budget 2023 Live Updates:PAN to be common identifier for all digital systems of govt agencies
-For the business establishments required to have a permanent account number, the PAN will be used as a common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies.
Three centres of excellence for Artificial intelligence to be set up, says the Finance Minister
Budget 2023 Live Updates: Three centres of excellence for Artificial intelligence to be set up, says the Finance Minister
-Three centres of excellence for artificial intelligence to be set up where leading AI players will partner for AI in areas of health and agriculture
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says..
Budget 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says..
-National digital library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating quality books, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
-50 additional helipads to be improved for air connectivity in remote areas, she says.
-Rs 5,300 cr assistance to drought-prone central region of Karnataka.
-More than 39,000 compliances have been reduced.
50 year interest free loan to states for capex now raised to Rs 1.3 lakh crore
Budget 2023 Live Updates:50 year interest free loan to states for capex now raised to Rs 1.3 lakh crore
-The 50-year, interest free loan to states for capex purposes has now been increased to Rs 1.3 lakh crore, 30 percent more than what was allocated for 2022-23. The finance ministry has previously said there has been huge demand for these interest-free loans from states.
-The 50-year, interest free loan to states will be part of the Centre’s capex. While budgetary support for capex has been pegged at Rs 10 lakh crore, the effective capital expenditure of the government has been estimated at Rs 13.7 lakh crore for 2023-24. In contrast, the effective capital expenditure for 2022-23, as per the budget estimate, was Rs 10.68 lakh crore.
Capital investment outlay increased by 33%, to Rs 10 lakh crore
Budget 2023 Live Updates:Capital investment outlay increased by 33%, to Rs 10 lakh crore
-The capital investment outlay is being increased steeply by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore, which would be 3.3 percent of GDP, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
PM Awas Yojna enhanced 66 percent over 79,000 crore
-The Indian Council For Medical Research Labs will be made available for research by public and private medical college faculty and private sector R&D teams for encouraging collaborative research and innovation.
-PM Awas Yojna is is enhanced 66 percent over 79,000 crore.
-157 new nursing colleges will be established in colocation with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014.
Finance Minister says..
Budget 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister says..
-Four transformative opportunities can be used be in Amrit Kaal for enhancing economic empowerment, says FM Sitharaman
-Digital public infrastructure for agriculture will be built as open source, open standard and interoperable public good
157 new nursing colleges will be established
Budget 2023 live updates:157 new nursing colleges will be established
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says that the Digital public infrastructure will enable farmer centric solutions.
-157 new nursing colleges will be established, she adds.
New programme for research in pharmaceuticals, industry to invest in research
Budget 2023 live updates: New programme for research in pharmaceuticals, industry to invest in research
-The pharmaceutical industry has been asking for incentives to promote R&D investments. The FM said that a new programme for research in pharmaceuticals will be formulated and the industry will be encourage to invest in research. Details awaited. If these include tax or other significant incentives, it could boost pharma stocks.
FM talks abouut enhancements in digital payments
Budget 2023 live updates: FM talks abouut enhancements in digital payments
-The Indian economy has become more formalised as witnessed by a significant enhancement in digital payments, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
There is a large potential to be tapped in tourism, says FM
Budget 2023 live updates:There is a large potential to be tapped in tourism, says FM
"The country offers immense attraction for domestic as well as foreign tourists. There is a large potential to be tapped in tourism. The sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth in particular," says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
Government to spend Rs 2,200 crore for high-value horticulture
Budget 2023 live updates: Government to spend Rs 2,200 crore for high-value horticulture
The Finance Minister says that the govt will launch Atmanirbhar clean programme.
-Agriculture accelerated fund will be set up to encourage agri start ups in rural areas, she says.
-The government aims to spend Rs 2,200 crore for high-value horticulture.
Finance Minister announces priorities in Budget 2023
Budget 2023 live updates:Finance Minister announces priorities in Budget 2023
Following are the priories of Budget 2023 as announced by Nirmala Sitharaman
-Inclusive development
-Last mile delivery
-Infrastructure
-Green growth
-Youth power
-Financial inclusion: Priorities this budget
Economy to grow at 7% in the current year, says the Finance Minister
Budget 2023 live updates: Economy to grow at 7% in the current year, says the Finance Minister
-Economy to grow at 7% in the current year. This is the highest among major economies. India is on the right track despite time of challenges.
-The Centre will provide free food grains to all antyodaya and priority households until December 2023. Centre will bear entire expenditure of Rs 2 lakh crore on the scheme.
-India to grow at 7% in the current year. This is in line with the first advance estimates and what the Economic Survey also reiterated. The Economic Survey had pegged FY24 GDP growth at 6-6.8% showing optimism in India's potential to navigate choppy waters.
Implementation of new scheme to supply free food grains from 1st January 2023
Implementation of new scheme to supply free food grains from 1st January 2023
-We are implementing a new scheme from 1st January 2023 to supply free food grains to all Antyodaya and all priority households, says the Finance Minister
The Finance Minister presents the Union Budget 2023 speech
The Finance Minister presents the Union Budget 2023 speech
-Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says that the government's effort since 2014 have ensured better quality of life.
-"We have made a significant progress in many development goals," she says.
The Finance Minister Commences the Union Budget 2023 speech
The Finance Minister Commences the Union Budget 2023 speech
-The World has recognized Indian economy as a bright star, says the Finance Minister.
-Indian economy is on the right track, she adds.
The Finance Minister begins the Budget 2023 speech
Budget 2023 live updates: The Finance Minister begins the Budget 2023 speech
-The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commences the Union Budget 2023 speech in the Parliament.
Budget briefcases over the years
Budget 2023 live updates: Budget briefcases over the years
-The Finance Minister, as seen today, is carrying a small red case along with a tablet for the Union Budget 2023.
-President Droupadi Murmu was spotted with the FM before her Budget speech at 11 am.
-The Budget presentation took a paperless turn in the year 2021, and the tablet took to replace the bahikhata during the Covid 19 pandemic.
-The tradition of carrying the Budget papers in a briefcase passed on to India from the British. India’s Budget briefcase was a copy of the ‘Gladstone box’ that is used in British budget.
-Retired in 2010, the original Gladstone Box was passed on to his successors.
-1970-2019 onwards, Indian Finance Ministers started carrying a hardbound briefcase. Unlike Britain, its shape and colour used to vary.
Cabinet chaired by PM approves the Budget
Budget 2023 Live Updates: Cabinet chaired by PM approves the Budget
-The Cabinet meeting held at 10am, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approves the Union Budget 2023
The world is accepting India's model, says Parliament Affairs Minister
Budget 2023 LIVE updates: The world is accepting India's model, says Parliament Affairs Minister
-Ahead of Budget 2023, the Parliament Affairs minister states that the world is accepting India's model. India is going ahead & witnessing economic growth. He says that the opposition shouldn't show dissatisfaction. If they have grievances, let it be against the government.They should show large-heartedness to show satisfaction for country's development.
Ahead of the Union Budget 2023, the budget papers arrive in the Parliament
Budget 2023 LIVE updates: Ahead of the Union Budget 2023, the budget papers arrive in the Parliament
Ahead of the Union Budget 2023, cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi commences in the Parliament.
Budget 2023 LIVE updates: Ahead of the Union Budget 2023, cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi commences in the Parliament.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Parliament ahead of Union Budget 2023
Budget 2023 live updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Parliament ahead of Union Budget 2023
This budget incorporates expectations of every sections of society: MoS Finance
Budget 2023-24 Live Updates: This budget incorporates expectations of every sections of society: MoS Finance
-Ahead of the Union Budget 2023, Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary stated that the upcoming Budget 2023 will incorporate the expectations of every section of the society. He added that the Indian economy is on track due to the leadership of PM Modi and the supervision of Nirmala Sitharaman. The economic survey also suggests the same, and that the budget has been made keeping in view all sections of the society and it will stand on everyone's expectations, said the minister
Nifty opens above 17,700, Sensex gains 300 points; spotlight on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2023 speech.
Budget 2023 LIVE updates: Nifty opens above 17,700, Sensex gains 300 points; spotlight on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2023 speech.
Cabinet meeting headed by the PM to take place at 10am today
Budget 2023 live updates: Cabinet meeting headed by the PM to take place at 10am today
-A cabinet meeting led by PM Modi to be held today at 10 am, stated MoS Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, ahead of the Union Budget 2023
-"Today, the Budget will be presented before the Parliament by FM at 11 am. Before that, under her leadership, my colleague Pankaj Chaudhary & Secretary will meet the President at 9am. At 10am, under PM Modi's leadership, a cabinet meeting will be held," he mentioned.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan to call on President Droupadi Murmu
Budget 2023 live updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan to call on President Droupadi Murmu
Where to view the Finance Minister's Union Budget speech
Budget 2023 live updates: Where to view the Finance Minister's Union Budget speech
-Finance Minister will be in the limelight as she presents the Union Budget 2023 in the Parliament today.
-Commencing at 11 am, the Budget 2023 speech will stream live on Sansad TV, which is the official channel of the Parliament, as well as Doordarshan, which is the national broadcaster.
The Finance Minister arrives at the Finance Ministry
Budget 2023 live updates: The Finance Minister arrives at the Finance Ministry
-The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman has arrived at the Finance Ministry, ahead of the the reveal of the Union Budget 2023, scheduled to take place at 11 am today, on February 1.
How the Union Budget can help provide relief to homebuyers
Budget 2023 live updates: How the Union Budget can help provide relief to homebuyers
-In yet another attempt to relieve homebuyers from taxes on home loans, a separate deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, solely for the purpose of repaying housing loans may be introduced.
-Saddled by the load of over inflated EMIs, these measures will help provide relief by reducing their overall liability on tax, leaving enough money in their hands.
- They may also help speed up the frequency of purchase of houses, thus resulting in rapid growth of the real estate sector.
Will homebuyers get any respite?
Budget 2023 live updates: Will homebuyers get any respite?
-In 2022, while most of the sectors were freeing themselves from the disruptions of the pandemic, the real estate sector was still leading a road to recovery. Henceforth, this sector is looking upto the government with hopes in Budget 2023.
-Interest deduction on housing loans might increase from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh, making it synchronize with the realities of the market. This may take place by considering the ticket size of loans, parallelly with the costs of properties, and the ever rising interest rates on home loans, all after the tightening of RBI's monetary policy.