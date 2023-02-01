 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: New income tax regime will be a default tax regime, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: FM Speech - "Those who have income upto 7 lakh don’t have to pay tax in the new tax regime. "

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates:  FM Nirmala Sitharaman says, will cut personal income tax slabs to 5 from 7; announces no tax for income up to Rs 3 lakh/year.

Track the comprehensive LIVE coverage, here.

 

February 01, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST

Budget 2023 Live Updates: 

Budget 2023 Live Updates:New tax regime, now the default tax regime, says FM

-New tax regime is now the default tax regime. The government has taken a slew of measures to make the voluntary tax regime more attractive and will forego revenue in the process. Good going for a simplified tax regime and lesser compliance.

February 01, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST

Budget 2023 Live Updates: 

Budget 2023 Live Updates:FM proposes new tax regime

Change tax structure in regime, Increasing tax exemption, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

-0 to 3 lakh- nil
-3 to6 lakh -5%
-6 to 9 lakh - 10%
-9 to 12 lakh-15%
-12 to15 lakh -20%
-Above 15 lakh - 30%

-Major relief to all tax payers in new regime, says FM

February 01, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

Budget 2023 Live Updates: New income tax regime released

Budget 2023 Live Updates: New income tax regime released

-Those with income upto 5 lakh don’t pay tax, the limit for which has now raised to Rs 7 lakh, announces the Finance Minister.

February 01, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

Budget 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister speaks of Indirect Taxes

Budget 2023 Live Updates:Finance Minister speaks of Indirect Taxes

To avoid cascading of taxes on blended compressed natural gas, proposal to exempt excise duty on GST paid on compressed biogas contained in it to provide impetus to green mobility; customs duty exemption to import of capial goods and material required for manufacture of lithium iron cells for batteries used in EVs, says the Finance Minister.

February 01, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

Budget 2023 Live Updates: Benefits of presumptive taxation by Micro enterprises

Budget 2023 Live Updates:Benefits of presumptive taxation by Micro enterprises

-Micro enterprises with turnover upto 2 crore and professionals with turnover upto 50 lakh can avail the benefit of presumptive taxation, says the Finance Minister.

February 01, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

Budget 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister sheds light Indirect tax

Budget 2023 Live Updates:Finance Minister sheds light Indirect tax

-Indirect Tax proposals aim to promote exports, boost domestic manufacturing, enhance domestic value addition,encourage green energy and mobility, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam.

-A simplified tax structure reduces compliance burden and improves tax adminsitration, says the FM

-Propose to reduce the basic customs duty rates on goods other than textile and agriculture from 21 to 13, she adds.

February 01, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

Budget 2023 Live Updates: Basic customs duty on kitchen chimney increased to 15%

Budget 2023 Live Updates:Basic customs duty on kitchen chimney increased to 15%

Basic customs duty on kitchen chimney increased from 7.5% to 15% and that on heat coils reduced from 20% to 15%

February 01, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

FY-2024 fiscal deficit target at 5.9% of GDP, says FM Sitharaman

FY-2024 fiscal deficit target at 5.9% of GDP, says FM Sitharaman

February 01, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST

Budget 2023 Live Updates: 100 labs to be established for developing apps using 5G

Budget 2023 Live Updates:100 labs to be established for developing apps using 5G

-100 labs for developing apps using 5G services will be set up in engineering institutions. To realise new range of opportunities, business models and employment potential, labs will cover among others, apps such as smart classrooms, precision farming, intelligent transports systems and healthcare, announced FM Sitharaman.

February 01, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

Budget 2023 Live Updates: Banking Companies Act and the Reserve Bank of India act being proposed

Budget 2023 Live Updates:Banking Companies Act and the Reserve Bank of India act being proposed

-To improve bank governance and enhance investors' protection, certain amendments to the Banking Regulation act, the Banking Companies Act and the Reserve Bank of India act are being proposed, says the Finance Minister.