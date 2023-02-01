Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: New income tax regime will be a default tax regime, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

February 01, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

Budget 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman talks about Mahila samman bachat patr

-One time new small savings scheme for women up to March 2025. A savings certificate will be made available for a 2-year period, she states.

-This will offer deposit facility up to 2 lakhsin the name of a woman at fixed interest rate of 7.5% with partial withdrawal option