Budget 2023 I No big-bang announcements, incremental changes are biggest strengths

Vishal Dhawan
Feb 02, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST

The Budget gives relief to investors by sticking to capital gains tax rates, discourages the use of insurance as investments and of Liberalised Remittance Scheme for investing abroad. On the other hand, it helps senior citizens with additional exposure to savings scheme.

As our lives get busier, we seem to need more and more stimulus to react. Anything which is a small change is often dismissed as a non-event. When one looks at the Budget presented today, one may actually have a similar feeling – there is probably a little bit in it for everyone – some tax slab changes, some push to capex and infrastructure spending, some changes in taxes on instruments like traditional insurance policies amongst other changes, but no big-bang announcements. However, this could actually be the biggest strength of this Budget – it moves things forward, albeit slowly and without radical changes.

Capital gains steady

The Budget sticks to the present capital gains tax rates, for both equity and debt investors, which means that whilst it continues to be complicated with different holding periods and different rates for different assets, it avoids any changes for now, thereby preventing any knee-jerk reactions for financial markets. Attention for equity investors will move back to the Federal Reserve meeting planned for this week, and the direction of global interest rates and inflation arising from there. Premium equity market valuations in India, relative to other emerging markets and developed markets, continue to be an overhang.

Fixed income kept simple