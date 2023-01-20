 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Govt may announce PLI scheme for more sectors

Jan 20, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST

Budget 2023: The government has already rolled out the scheme with an outlay of about Rs 2 lakh crore for as many as 14 sectors, including automobiles and auto components, white goods, pharma, textiles, food products, high efficiency solar PV modules, advance chemistry cell and speciality steel.

The government is likely to extend fiscal incentives for production of toys, bicycles and leather and footwear in the forthcoming budget as it looks to expand production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to cover more high-employment potential sectors, sources said.

The scheme aims to make domestic manufacturing globally competitive and create global champions in manufacturing, and it is yielding solid results, sources said.

A proposal to extend PLI scheme benefits to different sectors such as toys and leather are at advanced stages of finalisation and there is a likelihood that it may figure in Budget, they added.

One of the sources said there are some savings from this Rs 2 lakh crore which could be considered for other sectors.

Budget for 2023-24 is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.