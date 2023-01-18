 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 | Ayushman Bharat may cater to India's missing middle - Report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 02:22 PM IST

The Union Budget is likely to expand health coverage to the missing middle, who are not poor or vulnerable enough to qualify for public-funded health insurance schemes but not wealthy enough to purchase private plans either.

A World Bank report last year said that out-of-pocket healthcare payments had pushed more than half a billion people into extreme poverty.

The Union Budget is likely to expand the coverage of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) to the non-poor segments of society, often called the missing middle, according to a report by Mint.

The National Health Authority (NHA) has proposed to the government to extend the world’s biggest health insurance scheme's benefits to sections of society who lack any health insurance, the report stated.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

AB PM-JAY was launched in September 2018 to provide free health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh to around 107.4 million poor and vulnerable families and now covers over 140 million families comprising approximately 720 million individuals, protecting 60 percent of the population.

An additional 250 million, or approximately 10 percent, have some form of private health insurance, leaving about 400 million, or 30 percent of the population, out of the ambit of any health scheme, according to a NITI Aayog report published in October 2021.