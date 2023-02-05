Budget 2023 Analysis Live: New tax structure is a simple tax structure with better tax rates, says FM

Budget 2023 Analysis Live: From changes in income tax slabs to capex bazooka, from affordable housing boost to infra push , Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fifth straight Budget has something for everyone. This was the last full Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Budget 2023 Analysis Live: This has been a pragmatic budget which, on one hand, strikes a delicate balance by focusing on inclusive development, supporting small businesses, boosting income for the middle class, reducing compliances and promoting entrepreneurship.
Budget 2023 Analysis Live: Taxes
- The simplified tax regime (STR) gave an option to individuals and HUFs to pay taxes at reduced rates, at the cost of letting go of certain exemptions and deductions otherwise available under the old tax regime, including the standard deduction to salaried taxpayers.
- The budget has proposed to change the tax structure in the STR by reducing the number of slabs from six to five and increasing the basic tax exemption threshold from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.
Budget 2023 Analysis Live: Personal Finance
- Budget proposals acknowledged that many low-paid employees may not have a Permanent Account Number (PAN), which resulted in tax being deducted at the maximum marginal rate in their cases, resulting in hardship.
- The Budget has proposed that in case of failure to furnish PAN, tax will be deducted at the rate of 20% as is the practice in non-PAN cases, instead of at the maximum marginal rate.
Budget 2023 Analysis Live: Banking sector
- Experts believe that Banks are likely to increase interest rates on Fixed Deposits (FD) because of impending competition from a new savings scheme announced in Budget 2023 that offers an annual rate of 7.5%.
- Other than the new scheme, experts also said that banks may see competition for deposits in the coming months from the existing Senior Citizen Savings Scheme and Monthly Income Account Scheme that saw an enhancement in deposit limits from Budget 2023.
Budget 2023 Analysis Live: Automobile sector
- As per the Budget document released on February 1, the subsidy outlay under the FAME scheme for fiscal 2023-24 is earmarked at Rs 5,172 crore, accounting for 85% of the total Budget allocation of Rs 6,145 crore for the Ministry of Heavy Industries.
- However, the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), believes that subsidies offered in this year's Budget is unlikely to make a huge difference to the EV industry as the allocated amount for FY24 doesn’t add any incremental value to the overall outlay made by the government when the FAME 2 subsidy was announced for a five-year period ending in FY24.
Budget 2023 Analysis Live: Energy Sector
- The Rs 35,000 crore earmarked in this year's Budget towards energy transition and security would be primarily used to fund retrofitting of refineries and other units to meet emission norms, the finance ministry said on January 4.
Budget 2023 Analysis Live: Sustained focus on infrastructure will boost steel demand
- Capex increased for infrastructure development to Rs 10 lakh crore in 2023 Budget along with capital outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore for modernising, expanding Railways.
- Infrastructure, building and construction sectors together account for nearly 60% of end-use steel consumption share in domestic market.
- Hence, sustained focus on infra projects will ensure sustained long-term growth in steel demand too, said CareEdge Ratings. It will help both the alloy and non-alloy steel producers.
