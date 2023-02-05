Budget 2023 Analysis Live: New tax structure is a simple tax structure with better tax rates, says FM

February 05, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

Budget 2023 Analysis Live: Taxes

- The simplified tax regime (STR) gave an option to individuals and HUFs to pay taxes at reduced rates, at the cost of letting go of certain exemptions and deductions otherwise available under the old tax regime, including the standard deduction to salaried taxpayers.

- The budget has proposed to change the tax structure in the STR by reducing the number of slabs from six to five and increasing the basic tax exemption threshold from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.