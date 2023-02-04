Budget 2023 Analysis Live: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's all budget proposals decoded

Budget 2023 Analysis Live Updates: FM Sitharaman will be in Mumbai today to interact with stakeholders on Budget 2023. This year's budget had proposals like changes in income tax slabs and capex bazooka to affordable housing boost. This was the last full Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Here's a detailed analysis of Union Budget 2023.
- Rahul Joshi: Your Budget was very well received by the markets. In fact, while you were speaking, the markets were really going up. But the rout in Adani stocks somewhat spoiled the party. With a general nervousness in the market, how does your Government see this?
- FM Sitharaman: I look at the Budget for having covered all the sections of the society. And it was the detailing which has consumed a lot of time in preparation of this Budget. Details is what has brought the difference in touching so many different sectors and segments of our society. Therefore, if it's being received very well, I'm glad. But of course, that motivates me to be able to now take it upon myself to better implement it down to the last person. So I would think the immediate impact of the Budget and subsequent to whatever reason it traded back before closing, I think in the next few days the budget's impact will still continue to hold the markets high.
- Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi, cautioned against the old pension scheme, aying that states might be paying the current generation of pensioners by loading it onto the future generations.
- “We should look at a reasonable balance and what we are leaving for generations to come. Yes, you need to borrow for the economy to run, but unless we have a complete understanding of the fiscal health of the state, for not just today but future decades, the rush to a conclusion may not be good,” she said.
Rahul Joshi: Nirmala ji, coming to this Budget, there is a big push to capital expenditure on the one hand, and on the other, you've also given a lot of money to the middle class and the rich, so that there is a consumption boom. All this while keeping the maintaining fiscal discipline, as you had promised - 5.9%, giving some comfort to everyone. What are the big outcomes you're looking at from this Budget?
FM Sitharaman: If well executed, if the states and the Centre work together, I expect tourism to really see a sea change with a flow of people coming in both from other states and also from abroad. It should actually be a good way of keeping the economy active. I also see the momentum that PM Vikas Scheme is going to come up with. Because what it does, at least from the way in which I've done this work on understanding that scheme, and to see how best it can be tailored, it touches that segment, which is sort of self employed, which has skills, which may be traditional skills, but which are very productively used. And that itself has a huge niche market of its own.
- In an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi on February 3, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave an indepth analysis of the Budget. Below is an excerpt from the same:
- RahulJoshi:This is your fifth Budget, you are navigating epochal events in the last couple of years. One was the pandemic and the other was the war in Ukraine. What I would like to understand from you is, what was going on in the mind of Nirmala Sitharaman, and how she was dealing with policymaking in these last five historic years?
- FM Sitharaman:I had no precedent before me to handle such a situation, there were no given templates. There were no examples to follow, and there were no theories which would have worked in such a context. So essentially, we were going by continuous conversation with all stakeholders, those who have something to say about the industry and its sufferings, the MSME sector, or even those who are observing it with a more discerning eye. So, we had to engage in conversations continuously with all people, take their view, weigh for ourselves to see which one is right, which is most suitable for us and which is not and also take courage in saying it may not work out for us in one particular way, because eventually all this is what we are answerable for.
Budget 2023 Analysis Live: With inflation falling, pressure on MPC to keep hiking rates now less, says FM
- Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi, said that with inflation falling on a sustainable basis, the pressure on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and monetary policy committee (MPC) to hike interest rates has now eased.
- “I expect since the fall in the inflation doesn’t seem to be just a momentary or a one-month affair, it should sustain itself in the process of coming down and therefore there shouldn’t be that much pressure on the central bank to keep the pace of increasing the rates but the MPC will take a call of course,” FM Sitharaman said.
- These comments from FM come at a time when the RBI has hiked key rates by 225 bps since May 2022 to fight persistently high inflation.
Budget 2023 Analysis Live: Govt committed to disinvestment, asset monetisation
- In an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi on February 3, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Union government is committed to privatisation and will move forward with disinvestment and asset monetisation plans, especially where cabinet approvals are in place.
- When asked the reason why disinvestment and asset monetisation were omitted from the budget, Sitharaman said: “Disinvestment and asset monetisation is still a part of the budget. It may not be a part of my speech…We have to see when is the best time to monetise assets,” she said.
Budget 2023 Analysis Live: Sustained focus on infrastructure will boost steel demand
- Capex increased for infrastructure development to Rs 10 lakh crore in 2023 Budget along with capital outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore for modernising, expanding Railways.
- Infrastructure, building and construction sectors together account for nearly 60% of end-use steel consumption share in domestic market.
- Hence, sustained focus on infra projects will ensure sustained long-term growth in steel demand too, said CareEdge Ratings. It will help both the alloy and non-alloy steel producers.
