Budget 2023 Analysis Live: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's all budget proposals decoded

February 04, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Budget 2023 Analysis Live





- In an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi on February 3, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave an indepth analysis of the Budget. Below is an excerpt from the same:

- RahulJoshi:This is your fifth Budget, you are navigating epochal events in the last couple of years. One was the pandemic and the other was the war in Ukraine. What I would like to understand from you is, what was going on in the mind of Nirmala Sitharaman, and how she was dealing with policymaking in these last five historic years?

- FM Sitharaman:I had no precedent before me to handle such a situation, there were no given templates. There were no examples to follow, and there were no theories which would have worked in such a context. So essentially, we were going by continuous conversation with all stakeholders, those who have something to say about the industry and its sufferings, the MSME sector, or even those who are observing it with a more discerning eye. So, we had to engage in conversations continuously with all people, take their view, weigh for ourselves to see which one is right, which is most suitable for us and which is not and also take courage in saying it may not work out for us in one particular way, because eventually all this is what we are answerable for.