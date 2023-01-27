 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023-24 must target 5.5% fiscal deficit: former MPC member Mridul Saggar

Siddharth Upasani
Jan 27, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST

Saggar, who was a member of the Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel through much of the coronavirus pandemic, says the government must downsize itself even as it continues its focus on capital expenditure

According to Saggar, next week's budget could prove to be a defining moment for the direction the Indian fiscal takes.

The Union Budget 2023-24 should aim to cut the fiscal deficit to 5.5 percent of GDP in 2023-24, says Mridul Saggar, a former member of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee, now a professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode.

"The government, in recent years, has exercised commendable fiscal restraint… The senior bureaucrats in North Block deserve to be complimented for the eagle eye they have kept on budgetary components and on taking quick decisions and yet not derailing the fiscal position," Saggar told Moneycontrol in an interview.

"The forthcoming budget, however, could prove to be a defining moment for the direction the Indian fiscal takes," he added.

According to Saggar, the 2023-24 Budget should be framed with the recognition that having met unprecedented shocks, it is now time to shift back to "aggressive" fiscal consolidation.