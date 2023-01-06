 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Higher allocation for agriculture, infrastructure is the key, says Rajnish Kumar

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Jan 06, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

The former SBI chairman said he would be very happy if there is any relaxation in income tax in the Budget 2023 but it was unlikely

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, BharatPe

The government should focus on higher allocation to agriculture and rural areas and also push for infrastructure development in the Budget 2023, former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar has told Moneycontrol.

“It is an election year. So, I’m expecting there will be more focus on the rural outlook. In infrastructure too, I expect a higher allocation which will be the right strategy for the country,” Kumar said in an exclusive chat on January 5 as part of Moneycontrol’s Banking Central interview series.

Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1, which will be the last full budget of this government with Lok Sabha elections due early 2024.

Kumar lauded the government for keeping a tight check on the fiscal deficit. “If you look at from overall vision of the government, this government must be given due credit. Even in the Covid period, the government was very mindful of the fiscal deficit,” the former SBI chairman said.

The government is on track to meet its fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent of the GDP for 2022-23 on the back of strong growth in revenue collections, the World Bank said in its India Development Update in December.