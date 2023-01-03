Exclusive | Ex-SBI chief pitches for greater autonomy, professionalism in public sector

Former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar (Image: Reuters)

Less than a month away from the Union Budget 2023, former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar has strongly pitched for greater autonomy and professionalism for public sector entities to improve their performance and contribution to the economy.

“Greater autonomy and professionalism in the public sector can increase its contribution in the growth story of India,” Rajnish Kumar told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interaction. He was replying to a question on critical reforms needed in Budget 2023.

Kumar’s comments assume significance in the backdrop of a prolonged debate on autonomy, especially for public sector banks (PSBs), and the bid to privatise at least some of the state-run lenders. Kumar served as the chairman of India’s largest bank by assets between October 2017 and October 2020.

Merger, but no privatisation

India has 12 state-run banks. The government had kicked off a mega merger plan for PSBs in 2019 and the merger came effective from April 2021. According to this plan, Punjab National Bank (PNB) absorbed Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank.

Similarly, Syndicate Bank merged with Canara Bank, Union Bank of India absorbed both Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank. Also, Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank's merger also comes into effect from April 1. Prior to the merger, the number of PSBs was around 21. On the other hand, the privatisation plan of PSBs is on hold due to opposition from trade unions.

In the past, Kumar had pitched strongly to improve governance in PSBs rather than looking at privatisation as the only solution. Kumar had said that regardless of what percentage stake Government holds in PSBs, what matters is the governance standards and reforms in functioning.

Kumar's pitch for greater autonomy in PSBs is critical in the context of Budget 2023.

Expectations for banking sector

The Budget 2023 is likely a non-event for banking sector.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is unlikely to announce an infusion of fresh capital in PSBs this time citing better financial health of banks indicated by improved bad loans ratios and capital adequacy levels. The government infused Rs 3.3 lakh crore in PSBs between FY16 and FY21. In the Union Budget 2022, the FM did not announce any additional infusion for PSBs, which is likely to be the case this time as well.

The non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks have fallen to a six-year low of 7.6 percent as on March 31, 2022. Also, the CRAR (capital to risk-weighted asset ratio) of banks improved to 14.6 percent as of March 2022. This implies no urgency for the government to put money on the table. Similarly, the politically sensitive reform — PSB privatisation — too is likely to take a backseat for now.

In the 2022 Budget, Sitaraman announced the privatisation of two PSBs. But this wasn’t followed up. The crucial Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill is yet to be tabled in Parliament. According to industry sources, the government is likely to put on hold PSB privatisation ahead of state and 2024 general elections.

Although NITI Aayog has suggested the names of two lenders, the government is yet to finalise the names of banks to be privatised. While big-ticket announcements are unlikely, the FM may announce some measures to boost financial inclusion and enhance the operational efficiency of PSBs.

Agri, power sectors await reforms

Increasing productivity in agriculture sector key, Kumar said.

Asked what other areas should be focused in the budget, Kumar said increasing productivity of Agriculture sector by encouraging tech adoption and ensuring flow of credit on commercial principles to the sector are needed .

That apart, Kumar said broader reforms are needed in the power sector. “Wide ranging reforms are needed in the power sector to improve the health of distribution companies. The sector otherwise can prove to be a big impediment in the growth story of the country,” Kumar said.

The much awaited Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 is now with the parliamentary standing committee and has faced protests from opposition MPs. So it is unlikely that any major changes will be announced for the sector.

To boost energy transition and clean energy, the Union Budget of 2022-23 had reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance of offering 'Panchamrit', or five nectar elements, as a part of the country’s commitment towards a low carbon development strategy.

This is aimed at achieving India’s aim to be a net-zero country by 2070. The industry hopes that the government will clearly define the climate change sector under the Income-Tax Act, 1961, to clearly identify the types of sub-sectors or projects eligible for fiscal benefits.