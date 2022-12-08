 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BSNL 4G to be upgraded to 5G in 5-7 months; to be rolled out across 1.35 lakh towers: Vaishnaw

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 09:12 PM IST

While speaking at a CII event, the minister said the government has plans to increase the telecom technology development fund from Rs 500 crore per annum to Rs 4,000 crore to encourage the indigenous innovation.

State-owned BSNL's 4G technology will be upgraded to 5G in 5-7 months and rolled out across 1.35 lakh telecom towers the company has in the country, Union telecom and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

In response to a question on BSNL's role in telecom sector by Kotak Bank CEO Uday Kotak, Vaishnaw said BSNL will become a very strong stabilising factor in the telecom space.

He said BSNL has about 1,35,000 mobile towers across the country with a very strong presence in the rural areas which are still not fully covered by the other telecom players.

"Telecom technology stack is going to be rolled out. It's a 4G technology stack which will be upgraded to 5G in a timeframe of five to seven months. That technology stack will be rolled out across the 1.35 lakh telecom towers in the country," Vaishnaw said.

BSNL has asked Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to offer equipment for 5G testing so as to enable the telecom firm to start the trials for 5G services.