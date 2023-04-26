 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brand management is essential for SMEs to succeed

M Muneer
Apr 26, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST

SME owners lament that without deep pockets they are unable to build strong brands like larger companies do. With careful planning and strategic execution, SMEs can still establish a strong brand presence without breaking the bank.

Brand management helps differentiate your offerings from your competitor’s and establish a unique identity in the market. (Representational image)

In today's ever-changing business landscape, SMEs (small and medium enterprises) need to prioritise brand management as an integral part of their overall business strategy. This involves creating, building, and maintaining a positive and consistent brand image that resonates with the target audience. It encompasses various elements like brand identity, brand positioning, brand messaging, and brand communication.

Here are several compelling reasons why you should focus on brand management:

First, brand management helps differentiate your offerings from your competitor’s and establish a unique identity in the market. A strong brand can help SMEs stand out in a crowded marketplace and create a competitive advantage. It builds a distinct personality, values, and story that resonates with consumers and makes the brand more memorable.

Brand management efforts can significantly increase awareness and recognition. By consistently communicating the brand message through various marketing channels, you can increase brand visibility and recognition among the target audience. This leads to improved brand recall, which will make buyers consider you in their shopping list.