Blinkit looking to expand dark store count by around 40% over next 12 months

PTI
Feb 12, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

The company, which was acquired by online food delivery firm Zomato last year, currently has over 400 dark stores that act as warehouses.

Quick commerce player Blinkit is looking to expand its micro-fulfilment centres or dark stores, targeting up to 40 percent increase in store count in the next 12 months, according to company CEO Albinder Dhindsa.

"We have identified several new high potential neighbourhoods in existing as well as new cities. We should start seeing the net dark store number increase going forward," Dhindsa said in an earnings statement.  He further said, "We are seeking opportunities for store openings in high potential areas based on the data our systems generate, the management bandwidth and time to supply creation." Dhindsa, however, said unlike the food delivery business, the growth in quick commerce business is dependent on various factors such as availability of product from the brand, seller ability and supply chain capacity.

"Only when we feel confident that we can provide a great experience for our customers in a high potential location, do we start the process of opening new stores. Currently, we believe that we can comfortably grow our dark store count by around 30-40 per cent over the next 12 months," he added.