Blackstone to sell entire stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings in block deal, stock falls

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

The deal will be managed by investment bank JM Financial at a floor price of Rs 400 per share, as per the CNBC TV-18 sources.

Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd witnessed a series of block deals on Monday in which around 19 percent stake in the company changed hands in 35 bunches, CNBC TV-18 reported. Details of buyers and sellers were not available.

Shares of Sona BLW Precision had opened sharply lower after a CNBC TV-18 report said the promoters Blackstone, one of the world's largest private equity firms, will sell its entire 20.5 percent stake in the auto component maker. At 9.40am, Sona BLW shares were trading 4.5 percent lower at Rs 416.35, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was up 0.59 percent at 59,482 points.

Sona BLW hit an intraday low of Rs 408.10 and fell as much as 5.84 percent, its sharpest decline since February 24, 2022. The stock was trading lower for the fourth straight session. Year to date it is down 1.8 percent.

