BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's bail plea in graft case rejected by Karnataka HC

Mar 27, 2023 / 06:52 PM IST

The case pertains to the alleged demand and receipt of bribes for allotting contract for supplying chemicals to the state-run company. Subsequent raids by the Lokayukta unearthed cash to the tune of Rs 8.23 crore.

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday dismissed the bail application of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa in a bribery case relating to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).

The HC had reserved its judgment in the matter last week. The case pertains to the alleged demand and receipt of bribes for allotting contract for supplying chemicals to the state-run company. Subsequent raids by the Lokayukta unearthed cash to the tune of Rs 8.23 crore.

Justice K Natarajan rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the Channagiri MLA.

Virupakshappa, who was the chairman of KSDL, has been charged with demanding bribe through his son Prashanth Madal, a KAS officer.