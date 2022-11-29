 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Biocon Biologics completes acquisition of Viatris' global biosimilars business

PTI
Nov 29, 2022 / 07:58 PM IST

In February this year, Biocon Biologics inked a pact to acquire Viatris Inc's biosimilars business for consideration of up to USD 3.33 billion (about Rs 24,990 crore).

(Representative image)

Biocon on Tuesday said its unit Biocon Biologics has completed the multi-billion dollar acquisition of the global biosimilars business of its partner Viatris Inc.

In February this year, Biocon Biologics inked a pact to acquire Viatris Inc's biosimilars business for consideration of up to USD 3.33 billion (about Rs 24,990 crore).

Biocon Biologics and Viatris have obtained all applicable approvals from key global regulators, including the US Federal Trade Commission, the Competition Commission of India and the Reserve Bank of India, and its investors, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement.

Effective from the date of closing, Biocon Biologics will recognise the combined revenue and associated profits from the acquired products, a step up from the existing profit share arrangement, it added.

As a part of completing the transaction, Biocon Biologics has issued Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) valued at USD 1 billion, equivalent to an equity stake of at least 12.9 per cent on a fully diluted basis, and made an upfront cash payment of USD 2 billion to Viatris.

To fund the upfront payment, Biocon Biologics has secured USD 1.2 billion of Sustainability Linked Loan (SLL).