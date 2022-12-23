 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Big Tech wants children defined as below 13 in data privacy Bill, 2-year transition period for implementation

Aihik Sur
Dec 23, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

The Asia Internet Coalition, a trade body representing Google, Apple, Meta and Twitter, said the Bill should be revised to state that cross-border transfer of data will be permitted anywhere for contractual purposes

Representative image.

Big Tech, including Google, Meta, Twitter, Apple and Microsoft, has sought revision in the definition of a child under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill to mean an individual under the age of 13, a re-look at provisions to facilitate cross-border data transfer and around two years of a transition period for the implementation of this legislation, among others.

These requests were made in submissions by the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) and The Software Alliance (BSA) to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as part of the consultations on the DPDP Bill. Later on December 23, the ministry is set to meet stakeholders and discuss the various provisions of the Bill.

While AIC's members include Amazon, Meta, Google, Twitter, Meta, LinkedIn and so on, the BSA members are Adobe, IBM, Microsoft, Zoom, Shopify, AWS and others.

Redefine child

The DPDP Bill defines a child under Clause 2(3) as someone below the age of 18 years.

Clause 10 of the Bill contains obligations for data fiduciaries such as Google, Apple, Meta and so on to obtain verifiable parental consent; not undertake tracking or behavioural monitoring of children and not target advertisements at them.