Big challenges that await SMEs in 2023 and the strategies to overcome them

M Muneer
Feb 15, 2023 / 06:34 AM IST

It is difficult to estimate whether all Indian SMEs will overcome the big challenges of 2023, as it depends on various factors such as the size and type of the business and the industry they operate in, and the specific challenges they face.

The challenges Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will face in 2023 are many given the forecast of a global slowdown and persisting inflation.

Economic uncertainty, increasing competition on a global scale, the rise of new technologies, entry of new players, access to easy finance, digital transformation, skilled workforce, regulation and tariff issues, and cyber security are some of the major challenges faced by the SME sector globally.

The Indian SME sector will have specifically the following challenges this year:

Poor access to finance: One of the biggest challenges for SMEs in India is access to finance. Many SMEs struggle to secure bank loans and other forms of financing due to lack of collateral and a good credit history. The government has implemented various schemes and initiatives to provide financial support to SMEs, but the process of accessing these funds can still be challenging and time-consuming.