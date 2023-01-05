 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BharatPe Chairman Rajnish Kumar: I'll never stoop to Ashneer Grover's level, I don't change my colours

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Jan 05, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

Ousted BhratPe co-founder Ashneer Grover had tweeted that Rajnish Kumar was his biggest hiring mistake

Former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar (Image: Reuters)

BharatPe chairman Rajnish Kumar on January 5 refused comment on the fintech unicorn’s ousted co-founder Ashneer Grover’s remarks that the former SBI chairman was his biggest hiring mistake.

“I have never commented on what Ashneer Grover says. I will never stoop to that level. Constantly I have maintained that stand. I have not changed. I have remained the same person. when I joined BharatPe and what I am today. I don’t change my colours,” Kumar said in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol in the first of its Banking Central interview series.

“It is not right for me to respond to Ashneer Grover… somebody who doesn’t know there is difference between an executive of a company and a director of a company… about their roles and responsibilities. I don’t think it deserves a comment.”

What did Ashneer Grover say?

On December 16, Grover, who helmed the company till March this year before an acrimonious exit, said bringing former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman on Board was his "biggest hiring mistake".

Kumar, who was with the State Bank of India, for around four decades, joined BharatPe in October 2021 and was appointed the fintech unicorn's chairman.