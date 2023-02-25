 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Berkshire Rail, Insurance units see earnings hit on weak demand

Feb 25, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST

The conglomerate posted $6.7 billion in operating earnings in the fourth quarter, a 14% decline from a year earlier, it said

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reported weaker results in some of its key businesses later last year, as inflation and turbulent markets ate into customer demand.

The conglomerate posted $6.7 billion in operating earnings in the fourth quarter, a 14% decline from a year earlier, it said Saturday in a statement. Earnings fell as its rail road business and insurance operations saw softer results amid higher prices for materials and labor. Still, that failed to dent the billionaire investor’s belief in the resiliency of the US economy, as he touted Berkshire’s record operating earnings of $30.8 billion for the year.

“Despite our citizens’ penchant – almost enthusiasm – for self-criticism and self-doubt, I have yet to see a time when it made sense to make a long-term bet against America,” Buffett said in his annual letter to shareholders also published on Saturday.

Buffett has long identified his subsidiaries as a proxy for the strength of the US economy. Strains on profitability reflect the impact of elevated inflation and measures by the Federal Reserve to contain it. The railroad business BNSF reported $1.5 billion in operating earnings in the fourth quarter, compared with $1.7 billion from the prior-year period. Insurance underwriting earnings fell to $244 million from $372 million.