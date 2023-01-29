 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru to host 3-day G20 Energy Transition Working Group meet from Feb 5

PTI
Jan 29, 2023 / 11:11 PM IST

The meeting will have over 150 participants including G20 member countries, nine special invitee guest countries  Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Spain, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

The first G20 Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meeting under India's presidency will be held in Bengaluru from Feb 5 to 7.

In addition, leading international organisations including The World Bank, Asian Development Bank, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and International Energy Agency (IEA) will be part of the meeting, the statement read.