Bengaluru airport’s upgrade to India’s first multi-modal transport hub will bring it at par with Heathrow and Zürich

Christin Mathew Philip
Mar 30, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST

"Sections of the facility such as a temporary parking area and drop-off area have already been completed, and are ready for operationalisation," a spokesperson for Bangalore International Airporttold Moneycontrol. While Phase 1 of MMTH is likely to be operational in a couple of months, Phase 2 and KIA terminals Metro station (KR Puram-Hebbal-KIA Metro corridor) is expected to start in 2026.

MMTH will be located 100 meters away from T2.

Bengaluru airport is set to become India's first airport with a Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH), offering hassle-free and seamless travel integration for passengers.

Once functional, the tech city will join the likes of Zürich and Heathrow, in having MMTH facilities. "MMTH is in its advanced stages of construction and is expected to be completed soon. Sections of the facility such as a temporary parking area and drop-off area have already been completed, and are ready for operationalisation," a spokesperson for Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which operates Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), told Moneycontrol.

“MMTH will serve the current and future needs of passengers, and staff by hosting various modes of transport options under one roof, that include private car parking, taxi services, inter/intracity buses operated by Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and will be connected to the Airport Terminals Metro station," the spokesperson said.

KIA caters to around 1.05 lakh passengers a day. Around 72 percent of passengers disperse through cars and taxis and the remaining 28 percent by buses.