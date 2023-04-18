 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru airport reports strong growth in passenger numbers in 2022-23

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 01:05 PM IST

The increase can be attributed to post-pandemic operations resumption, as well as the re-introduction of key routes and the initiation of new routes connecting leading business hubs and travel destinations, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (KIAB / BLR Airport) reported a 96 per cent growth in passenger numbers during 2022-23 compared to the previous financial year, with 31.91 million passengers travelling through the airport.

It said of the total, 28.12 million were domestic passengers and 3.78 million international passengers during this period.

It continues to be the number one airport for processing perishable cargo in India for the second consecutive year and the third-ranked airport for handling international cargo in the country since August 2022.