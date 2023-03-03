 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

Where is that Rs 100 deposit going?

Aparna Iyer
Mar 03, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST

In Apr-Jan of FY2023, out of a Rs 100 deposit, Rs 37 went towards services, such as transport, trade, and so on. While Rs 14.07 went to agriculture, Rs 10.58 went to the industry. Since banks could not meet the growing demand for loans from deposits alone, they resorted to borrowings as well.

The incremental credit-to-deposit ratio reached 116 percent by the end of January 2023.

Latest RBI data shows that loans are growing faster than deposits, leaving lenders scrambling to bridge the gap. During April-January of FY2023, banks collected Rs 12.53 lakh crore as deposits but loaned out Rs 14.50 lakh crore, the data shows.

In addition to the deposits they receive, banks borrow money from the market to meet the demand for loans. This is why the incremental credit-to-deposit ratio reached 116 percent by the end of January 2023.

When resources are scarce, their allocation becomes critical for profit-making. For banks, lending the money collected through deposits to segments that give a high return but with manageable risk is important.