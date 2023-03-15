 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The SVB saga: A simple explainer

Devina Mehra
Mar 15, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Silicon Valley Bank's collapse was brought by a lethal combination of concentration risk, asset-liability mismatch and inadequate lending. Rising interest rates dealt a double blow as they hit the asset book and stalled deposit growth.

The SVB saga also started with many of its depositors asking for their money back or basically in today's world withdrawing or transferring it elsewhere.

About a fortnight ago, only a few of us would have heard of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) but now, of course, anyone with even a nodding acquaintance with economics and markets knows about it.

The questions I get asked often these days are: What really happened with SVB? How did US regulators react and why? Does it have any implications for the Fed interest-rate trajectory and monetary policy, and hence for the markets around the world?

I will try to explain it in very simple language with no tables, graphs, charts and as little jargon as possible.

First, let us go back to the beginning or rather the beginning of the end which brings me to a lesson I learnt literally at my mother's knee.