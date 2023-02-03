RBI on Adani: Banking sector remains resilient and stable

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on February 3 that the banking sector remains resilient and stable. The comments come amid speculations over various banks’ exposure to the Adani Group, which has seen stock prices plummet over the controversial Hindenburg report and its FPO withdrawal.

“As per the Reserve Bank’s current assessment, the banking sector remains resilient and stable,” it said.

Making a tangent reference to the Adani Group, the RBI said it is monitoring the exposure of Indian banking sector's exposure to a “certain business conglomerate”.

Moneycontrol News