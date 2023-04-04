 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JPMorgan's Dimon: Bank rules should change after Silicon Valley Bank

Associated Press
Apr 04, 2023 / 09:49 PM IST

The comments, made in Dimon’s letter to JPMorgan Chase shareholders, were his first since the two banks failed.

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon told investors Tuesday that government and banks should work to adjust industry regulations following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month, saying that the financial system needs to be adjusted so that one bank’s failure does not “cause undue panic and financial harm.”

The comments, made in Dimon’s letter to JPMorgan Chase shareholders, were his first since the two banks failed. Dimon, the chairman and chief executive of the nation’s largest bank, is a veteran of the 2008 financial crisis, and one of the last senior executives remaining at a Wall Street firm since the industry nearly collapsed 15 years ago.

Dimon said in his letter there was plenty of blame to go around for Silicon Valley Bank’s failure. The bank’s management poorly handled the bank’s interest rate risk, leaving it too exposed to the Federal Reserve’s rising interest rates, he said. Regulators like the Fed did not adequately understand the risks in SVB’s balance sheet soon enough to push the bank to adjust course before it was too late.
Lastly Dimon partially blamed venture capitalists and the tech community, whose collective decision to pull their money out of SVB caused the bank to fail through a traditional bank run.

“The unknown risk was that SVB’s over 35,000 corporate clients – and activity within them – were controlled by a small number of venture capital companies and moved their deposits in lockstep,” Dimon wrote.