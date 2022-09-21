HDFC Bank signs pact with Refinitiv to expedite digital transformation

Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) business, on September 21, announced a long-term strategic agreement with HDFC Bank to support the latter's digital transformation and innovation programmes.

HDFC Bank will be able to accelerate its innovation agenda with comprehensive access to Refinitiv's data and products under the multi-year agreement. As a result, multiple bank divisions will be able to innovate and save money, including Wealth Management, Capital Markets and Global Markets, Risk, Compliance, and Customer Onboarding.

Ashish Parthasarthy, Treasurer, HDFC Bank said, "With this collaboration, we will get comprehensive access to Refinitiv’s content and capabilities across our whole business which will enable us to achieve further efficiency and growth."

"We are proud to be working with HDFC Bank to help them unlock substantial value and growth opportunities in India by providing access to comprehensive content sets, workflow solutions and capabilities," said Ranjit Pawar, Managing Director, Data & Analytics at LSEG South Asia.