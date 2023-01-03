 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Bank partners with Microsoft for digital transformation

Moneycontrol News
Jan 03, 2023 / 03:17 PM IST

Private sector lender HDFC Bank announced on January 3 that it is partnering with Microsoft in the next phase of its digital transformation journey to unlock business value by transforming the application portfolio, modernising the data landscape, and securing the enterprise with Microsoft Cloud.

The partnership will help HDFC Bank leverage the Microsoft Azure stack to consolidate and modernise its enterprise data landscape, enhance employee productivity and customer experience using Microsoft Power Platform, and embed Microsoft Security solutions to enable secure hybrid work for employees.

Explaining further, the bank said in a release that it “will leverage Microsoft Azure to consolidate and modernise its enterprise data landscape through a Federated Data Lake to scale its information management capabilities across enterprise reporting, and advanced analytics using artificial intelligence.”

“Built on Microsoft Azure stack, the solution will enable the bank to democratise and monetize its data landscape catering to several business units, spanning multiple systems, reports, and processes. The solution is powered by its unified architecture, collaborative engineering environment, industry-leading security, and ecosystem of AI/ML-based deep learning capabilities,” it added.

The Microsoft Power Platform’s low code, no code capabilities will help HDFC Bank set up an app innovation and automation factory. The app factory will help the lender to migrate, modernise and transform its application portfolio.

HDFC Bank will also leverage Microsoft 365, to adopt a “modern, integrated and secure digital workplace covering three critical areas of transformation – employee collaboration, app modernization and secure remote work”. The bank has embedded Microsoft Security solutions too to seamlessly enable secure hybrid work for its employees.