First Republic Is Sold: What to Know

New York Times
May 01, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST

The federal government seized First Republic Bank and sold it JPMorgan Chase on Monday, ending the lender’s six-week-long free fall and reassuring depositors that their money is safe.

Widely viewed as the most at-risk bank since Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed in March, First Republic lost $102 billion in deposits last quarter (more than half the $176 billion it held at the end of last year). Over that period, the bank also borrowed some $92 billion, mostly from government-backed lending groups and the Federal Reserve.

First Republic Bank’s failure had much the same roots as the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank — spooked depositors and investors pulling their money and selling their shares in droves.

JPMorgan will “assume all of the deposits and substantially all of the assets of First Republic Bank,” the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said it an statement, adding that its insurance fund would have to pay out an estimated $13 billion to cover First Republic’s losses.