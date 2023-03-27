 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Finance ministry asks state-run banks to focus on high quality savings, current accounts: Reports

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the meeting to review the performance of Public Sector Banks on various financial, efficiency, and health parameters on March 25, 2023.

The Finance Ministry has asked Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs)  to focus on high quality savings and current bank accounts while ensuring stickiness in deposits, said sources according to a report.

Citing sources, CNBC-TV18 said the finance ministry advised PSUs to focus more on granular deposits than on bulk and corporation deposits.

Further, the ministry asked to monitor that Government Securities (G-Secs) shares are in conformity with RBI Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) requirement.