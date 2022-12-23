 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

Equitas SFB says PN Vasudevan to continue as MD and CEO

Moneycontrol News
Dec 23, 2022 / 08:31 PM IST

Vasudevan's current term as MD & CEO expires on July 22, 2023. The Board has decided to extend the tenure for another three years.

PN Vasudevan, MD & CEO, Equitas Small Finance Bank

Equitas Small Finance Bank announced on December 23 that PN Vasudevan has decided to remain as MD and CEO of the bank in response to the Board's suggestions.

Vasudevan announced his intention to step down in May this year to devote his time towards social welfare through his public charitable trust.

The Board noted that Vasudevan had expressed his desire to move on after the process of identifying a successor was completed in May 2022. But he had agreed to the Chairman's suggestion to defer tendering his resignation until then.

According to the bank's statement, the Board believes that management continuity and Vasudevan's leadership will help it sustain its growth in a stable, scalable, and inclusive manner.

As a result of this, the current process of identifying a successor to him will be halted, according to the Bank's statement.

Vasudevan's current term as MD & CEO expires on July 22, 2023. The Board has decided to extend the tenure for another three years, subject to approval by the Reserve Bank of India and shareholder approval, as applicable.