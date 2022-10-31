English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Equitas Small Finance Bank profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 116 crore in July-September

    The gross non-performing assets decreased to 3.82 per cent from 3.95 per cent in the first quarter of FY23.

    PTI
    October 31, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST

    Equitas Small Finance Bank on Monday reported over two-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 116 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 on good growth in loan disbursals.

    The SFB (small finance bank) had posted a net profit of Rs 41 crore in the year-ago period.

    The net interest income of the lender grew to Rs 610 crore in the July-September period of the current fiscal as against Rs 484 crore in the same period of FY22, Equitas SFB said in a release.

    The net interest margin during the quarter stood at 9 per cent.

    The lender said its disbursement during the second quarter of FY23 rose by 22 per cent to Rs 3,845 crore from a year ago.

    Close

    Advances as of Q2FY23 was at Rs 22,779 crore, up 20 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.

    The gross non-performing assets decreased to 3.82 per cent from 3.95 per cent in the first quarter of FY23.

    P N Vasudevan, Managing Director and CEO of Equitas Small Finance Bank, said: "Demand for credit continues to remain strong, especially in the informal sector. The 20 per cent year-on-year growth in advances for the first half is expected to improve further in the seasonally active second half." Quality of portfolio remains a comfort with reducing credit cost, he said, adding that the deposit growth has been satisfactory.
    PTI
    Tags: #earnings #Equitas Small Finance Bank #Q2 FY23 results #Results
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 10:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.