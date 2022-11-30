 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banks to send invites to select customers for use of retail pilot CBDC: V Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO of IDFC First Bank

Manish M. Suvarna
Nov 30, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST

Under the first pilot project that starts on December 1, four banks have created a wallet in their mobile banking applications where these CBDCs will be available to select customers.

Customers selected by banks for the pilot can ask banks to debit their bank account and transfer certain denominations of currency to their CBDC wallet.

The four banks selected for the first pilot of retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) will send invitations to select customers for its usage and it will be available to them as per their order to the bank, said V Vaidyanathan, managing director and chief executive officer of IDFC First Bank in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol.

Banks have created a wallet in their mobile banking applications where these CBDCs, or digital rupees, will be credited and now they would be available only to select customers.

"Banks will indent digital currency of specific denominations and such digital currency will appear in the banks' wallets. When the customer will indent them the bank will provide them digital currency," he added.

"There are no conversion charges for converting currency to CBDC. This will play a big role in reducing cash as the CBDC ecosystem evolves over time," he said.

On the benefits of this currency, Vaidyanathan said it will be an advanced form of payment and more secure than cash. This is just the start, more use cases will evolve, he said.