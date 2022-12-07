 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

Banks follow RBI's signal; hike lending rates

PTI
Dec 07, 2022 / 10:25 PM IST

The effective Repo Based Lending Rate (RBLR) with effect from December 7 is 9.10 per cent as per the revised repo rate (6.25 per cent), state-owned Bank of India posted on its website.

File photo.

Hours after RBI's move to increase repo rate by 35 basis points, a number of lenders, including Bank of India and HDFC Bank, on Wednesday hiked their benchmark lending rates, a move that would result in an increase in EMI.

The effective Repo Based Lending Rate (RBLR) with effect from December 7 is 9.10 per cent as per the revised repo rate (6.25 per cent), state-owned Bank of India posted on its website.

Private sector HDFC Bank has hiked its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) effective Wednesday.

The one-year MCLR, which acts as benchmark for many consumer loans, has increased by 50 basis points to 8.60 per cent, HDFC Bank website said.

ICICI Bank already raised its MCLR rate effective December 1. Following the revision, the one-year benchmark rate was raised by 50 basis points to 8.40 per cent from 7.90 per cent earlier.

The benchmark one-year MCLR is used to price most of consumer loans such as auto, personal and home loans.