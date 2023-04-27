 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank guarantees may take a hit for now post SEBI ban on pledging client funds by brokers, say analysts

Manish M. Suvarna
Apr 27, 2023 / 10:04 PM IST

However, bank guarantees issued to stock brokers and clearing members form a miniscule 2.5-3% of the total bank guarantees issued by banks.

Experts are of the view that the SEBI move will increase the working capital needs of stock brokers, which may force them to turn to banks for assistance, which, in turn, could nullify the impact of the cut in BGs.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) prohibiting stockbrokers from deploying client funds to create bank guarantees (BGs) for themselves is likely to impact, albeit marginally, the business of banks on the BG front in the near term, analysts said.

The major impact will be on stock brokers who were using this mechanism for their benefit, they added.

"It will have an impact on bank guarantees, but that will be marginal considering the size of the banking system in India," Sanjay Agarwal, Senior Director, CARE Ratings, said.

"The proportion of the bank guarantees issued to stock brokers compared to the overall bank guarantees issued in the banking system is low. Hence, the impact on the banking system could be marginal," said Suresh Kishinchand Khatanhar, Deputy Managing Director of IDBI Bank.