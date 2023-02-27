Bank credit growth eases to 16.8% in December quarter: RBI data

Banks' credit growth eased to 16.8 percent in the December quarter from 17.2 percent in the preceding quarter, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s "Quarterly Statistics on Deposits and Credit of SCBs: December 2022" showed.

In the year-ago period, bank credit grew at 8.4 percent.

The growth in credit was led by bank branches in metropolitan centres, which account for nearly 60 percent of the total credit by scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) and recorded 17.2 percent rise on-year in lending; urban, semi-urban and rural centres also recorded double-digit credit growth, the RBI said.

The central bank collects this data from all SCBs under the basic statistical return (BSR) – 7 system1, and statistics on bank credit and deposits are being released as per geography, population group and bank group level disaggregation.

Moneycontrol News