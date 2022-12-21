Bandhan Bank receives binding bid for sale of stressed assets

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on December 21 said it has received a binding bid from an asset reconstruction company (ARC) amounting to Rs 801 crore for the written-off portfolio with an outstanding of Rs 8,897 crore.

"We would like to inform that pursuant to the approval of the Board of Directors of the Bank to transfer Group Loan and SAL written-off portfolio to Asset Reconstruction Company), the Bank has received a binding bid from an ARC, amounting to Rs 801 crore," the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

“The Bank shall go for bidding as per Swiss challenge method and decision of sale shall be taken as per extant guidelines governing Swiss challenge method and the relevant Policy of the Bank,” the bank added