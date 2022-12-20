Defence personnel to get Bandhan Bank services

Representative image

Private lender Bandhan Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Controller General of Defence Accounts to extend banking facilities to servicemen.

A statement by the bank said that under the MoU, Bandhan Bank will provide services to the defence pensioners and their families through its 557 branches.

The service to the defence personnel will be provided under the System for Pension Administration Raksha (SPARSH).

Starting 2015, the bank presently has 5,646 outlets with more than 2.77 crore customers and a business of around Rs 1,80,000 lakh crore.