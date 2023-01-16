 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Finance Q3 Net Profit seen up 41.3% YoY to Rs. 3,003.2 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Jan 16, 2023 / 07:28 PM IST

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 24.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,891.3 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance to purchase up to 40% in Snapwork Technologies for Rs 93 crore. The company has entered into share purchase agreement to acquire up to 40% stake in Snapwork Technologies by way of primary and secondary transactions. The company intends to strengthen technology roadmap through this acquisition which will be completed by December 2022. The acquisition cost is Rs 93 crore.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects Bajaj Finance to report net profit at Rs. 3,003.2 crore up 41.3% year-on-year (up 8% quarter-on-quarter).

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 22.4% Y-o-Y (up 6.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,796.2 crore.

