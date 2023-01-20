Bajaj Finance Q3 Net Profit seen up 38.7% YoY to Rs. 2,948 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Bajaj Finance to report net profit at Rs. 2,948 crore up 38.7% year-on-year (up 6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 23.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,833 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 19.3% Y-o-Y (up 4.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,676 crore.

