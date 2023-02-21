 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bain & Company partners with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST

US-based management consulting firm Bain & Company on February 21 announced a global services alliance with OpenAI to bring the artificial intelligence (AI) firm's capabilities to its clients globally.

Bain will combine its deep digital implementation capabilities and strategic expertise with OpenAI's AI tools and platforms, including ChatGPT, to assist its clients around the world in identifying and implementing the value of AI to maximise business potential, the company said.

“AI has reached an inflection point and we foresee a huge wave of change and innovation for our clients across industries. We see this as an industrial revolution for knowledge work, and a moment where all our clients will need to rethink their business architectures and adapt," said Manny Maceda, Bain & Company’s Worldwide Managing Partner.

"By collaborating with OpenAI, we’re delighted to have unmatched access to state-of-the-art foundation AI models, so that we can create tailored digital solutions for our clients and help them realise business value,” Maceda added.