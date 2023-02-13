 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

AWS, Azure, Google Cloud report single digit YoY growth by annual contract value in Q4CY22 

Debangana Ghosh
Feb 13, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST

Industry experts call emerging markets like India and Asian countries a saving grace as tech spending continues to go down in the US and Europe – key markets for hyperscalers. 

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), the three largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, reported single digit Year-on-Year (YoY) growth in deal win by annual contract value (ACV) in the fourth quarter of 2022, signalling weakness after the industry’s rapid growth during the pandemic.

This was largely driven by decline in cloud spending of technology companies across key markets including the US and Europe. But industry analysts highlighted that demand for cloud continued to be resilient in emerging markets including India and Asian countries coming from new-age technology firms in these regions.

According to data accessed from technology research firm ISG, the three cloud service providers together had only 6 percent YoY growth in ACV in the fourth quarter ended December 2022, down from 57 percent in Q1, 50 percent in Q2 and 20 percent in Q3 respectively.

Revenue growth too continued to taper for these companies over the quarters.