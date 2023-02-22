 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Aviation sector: Let’s tame this beast called slot hoarding

Ameya Joshi
Feb 22, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

When slots are allotted to airlines and not used, they are blocked and hampers allocation to other carriers. The aviation ministry wants to change the guidelines to ensure that the ‘Use It or Lose It’ policy for slots is better implemented and measured sequentially.

Slots are held by airports and are a combination of availability of runways, aprons and terminal facilities. (Representative Image)

The Indian aviation scene is changing faster than one would have imagined, especially after COVID-19.

A well-capitalised airline, privatisation, mergers, a lot has either happened or about to happen very soon. As traffic returns to pre-COVID levels and global supply-chain issues ease out to help airlines induct aircraft faster than before, the focus shifts back on capacity augmentation at airports and holding slots.

The issue is dear to both types of airlines - the ones expanding and the ones shrinking.

How do airlines get slots?